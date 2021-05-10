Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $29.37 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 546,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,358,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,699,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

