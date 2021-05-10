SureRemit Achieves Market Cap of $8.88 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $8.88 million and $214,003.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 64.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $374.89 or 0.00669841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00242149 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.31 or 0.01210199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.83 or 0.00728709 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.