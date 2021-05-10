Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.10 million-$112.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.14 million.

SRGA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,485. The company has a market capitalization of $187.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SRGA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Surgalign currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.33.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

