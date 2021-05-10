SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $551.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $587.98 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $589.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $522.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.51.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 784.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

