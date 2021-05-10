SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Provention Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

PRVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.14 on Monday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a market cap of $452.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

