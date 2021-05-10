Swarm (SWM) Achieves Market Cap of $11.10 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 27% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $145,764.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00084252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00064418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00105928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.48 or 0.00779913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.15 or 0.08880830 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.