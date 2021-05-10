Swerve Price Hits $1.92 on Top Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Swerve has a total market cap of $22.79 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00003435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00085620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00106743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.18 or 0.00792612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,056.10 or 0.09063199 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,702,212 coins and its circulating supply is 11,893,159 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

