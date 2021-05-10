SwissBorg (CHSB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Billion

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One SwissBorg coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $9.86 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00082469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00018607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00063786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00105470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $425.42 or 0.00770426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.32 or 0.08735025 BTC.

SwissBorg Coin Profile

CHSB is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

SwissBorg Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

