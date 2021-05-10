Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.05 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWCH. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.28.

SWCH remained flat at $$18.13 during trading on Monday. 94,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

