SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0800 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $156,902.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00694851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005674 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019593 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $976.77 or 0.01702812 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 139,844,810 coins and its circulating supply is 114,286,496 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

