Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY opened at $86.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,232.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.