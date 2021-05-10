T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Neville R. Ray Sells 30,577 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.81. 5,258,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,253. The company has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $140.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average of $127.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.