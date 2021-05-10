TaaS (TAAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00106050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00777351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.74 or 0.08864889 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

