Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to post sales of $81.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.90 million and the highest is $82.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $76.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $339.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.10 million to $342.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $391.83 million, with estimates ranging from $375.60 million to $402.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,120. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $47.13 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

