Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $84.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

