Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Tapestry in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Tapestry stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $947,081,000 after buying an additional 128,710 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 1,208.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 298,713 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 275,885 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9,495.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 633,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

