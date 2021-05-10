Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.22

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.22 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 1132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TATYY. Investec upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

