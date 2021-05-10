Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224 million.
NASDAQ TTCF opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.