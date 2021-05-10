Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224 million.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.