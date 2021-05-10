TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$68.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a C$68.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.67.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$61.82. 915,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.39. The firm has a market cap of C$60.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.51.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3899998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 2,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$116,800. Also, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier bought 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Over the last three months, insiders bought 28,245 shares of company stock worth $1,630,987.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

