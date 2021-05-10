TD Securities Boosts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$47.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IFP. CIBC lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE:IFP traded up C$0.27 on Monday, reaching C$37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 463,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,571. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.79. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$7.93 and a 12-month high of C$38.50.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interfor will post 4.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$325,200. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,374,686.10.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

