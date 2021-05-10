TD Securities Increases Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$15.50

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dorel Industries to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of DII.B stock traded up C$0.29 on Monday, hitting C$12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 98,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.61. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$2.47 and a twelve month high of C$16.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.20. The firm has a market cap of C$412.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

