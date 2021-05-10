TD Securities Increases Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$15.50

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dorel Industries to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Shares of DII.B stock traded up C$0.29 on Monday, hitting C$12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 98,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.61. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$2.47 and a twelve month high of C$16.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.20. The firm has a market cap of C$412.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.