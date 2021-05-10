TD Securities Increases Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $47.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 55.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IFSPF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Interfor from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

IFSPF traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. 26,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,263. Interfor has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

