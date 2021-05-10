TD Securities Raises Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target to $14.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.74% from the stock’s previous close.

CWSRF remained flat at $$10.39 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

