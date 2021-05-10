TD Securities Raises Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target to $14.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.74% from the stock’s previous close.
CWSRF remained flat at $$10.39 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $11.05.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
