TD Securities Raises Sprott (NYSE:SII) Price Target to $56.00

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE SII traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.97. 2,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sprott has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 14,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

