TD Securities Upgrades Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) to “Buy”

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

