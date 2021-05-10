TE-FOOD (TONE) Market Cap Reaches $44.46 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 26.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $44.46 million and approximately $881,686.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

