TE-FOOD Trading Up 55.3% This Week (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $55.26 million and $640,248.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 55.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

