Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Up 12.6% Following Strong Earnings

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price traded up 12.6% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. 1,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $670.31 million, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

