TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.69. 2,134,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $21.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

