Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Truist

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist from $275.00 to $206.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.05% from the company’s current price.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.35.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $9.99 on Monday, hitting $141.05. 5,658,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,266. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $140.10 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,572 shares of company stock worth $96,347,353. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

