Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TIIAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:TIIAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.13. 43,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,036. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

