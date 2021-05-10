Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Trading Down 1%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) shares were down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

