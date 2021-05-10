Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.43

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

TKAGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Telekom Austria Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

