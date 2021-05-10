Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading 4.6% Higher

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.87. 21,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,191,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 98,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

