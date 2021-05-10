TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s previous close.
TU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.99. 36,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 99.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.