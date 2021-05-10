TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s previous close.

TU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.99. 36,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 99.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

