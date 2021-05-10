TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on T. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.17.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$26.40. 2,087,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$22.02 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The company has a market cap of C$35.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.17.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

