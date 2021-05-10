TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$29.00 at CIBC

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

T has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.08.

T stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting C$26.54. 841,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,777. The stock has a market cap of C$35.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14. TELUS has a one year low of C$22.02 and a one year high of C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.59.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

