Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $32.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TME. 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

