Tendies (TEND) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $9,491.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00106050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00777351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.74 or 0.08864889 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

