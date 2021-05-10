Tennant to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tennant in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Tennant’s FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $85.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13. Tennant has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Tennant’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tennant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $406,511.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,344 shares of company stock valued at $910,056. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

