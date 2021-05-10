Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 621,858 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,525,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 465.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

