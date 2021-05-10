TENT (TENT) Price Down 14.3% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0978 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $364,566.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TENT has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.36 or 0.00500944 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00205142 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00015750 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.00230147 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005147 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,139,540 coins and its circulating supply is 35,062,448 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.