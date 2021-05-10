Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER opened at $128.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average is $123.39.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.