Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 22,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

About Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.