Terra Market Capitalization Hits $6.22 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Terra has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $6.22 billion and approximately $583.21 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.12 or 0.00028899 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 955,158,576 coins and its circulating supply is 385,654,614 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

