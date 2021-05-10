Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.87

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 159473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 121,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

