Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (TEVA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 77,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,449,071. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 440,810 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

