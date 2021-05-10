Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) PT Raised to $2,000.00

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BWS Financial from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,759.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,571.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,002.08. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,753.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $4,266,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

