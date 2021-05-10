Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 28,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 49,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 206,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,601,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.29. 151,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,502,320. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $216.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

