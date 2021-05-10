Texas Permanent School Fund Has $16.57 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $16,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Target by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $215.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.12 and a twelve month high of $215.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.40 and a 200-day moving average of $183.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.